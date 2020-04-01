Business Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of goods for people Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of goods for residents as the capital city started a two-week nationwide social distancing order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tran Thi Phuong Lan, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Ministry of Industry and Trade proposes resuming rice exports The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed resuming rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after it has compiled reports on production, domestic consumption and exports to submit to the Prime Minister.