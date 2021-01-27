Politics 13th National Party Congress mulls over documents Documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress were debated at a plenary session in Hanoi on January 27, according to the press release on the third working day of the Congress.

Politics Finance sector contributes decisively to national achievements: Official The national finance sector has recorded important developments and made decisive contributions to the country’s achievements, according to member of the Party Central Committee and Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung.

Politics Capable, prestigious, promising candidates chosen for 13th tenure: VFF official The 12th Party Central Committee had chosen capable, prestigious and promising candidates for the 13th tenure, according to member of the 12th Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hau A Lenh.

Politics Vital to protect ideological foundation of Party: Officer Firmly protecting the ideological foundation of the Party and refuting wrongful and hostile views play a vital role in Party building and rectification, an officer has said.