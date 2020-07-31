Security disturbance case in HCM City goes to court
At the court (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on July 31 opened a trial for the case of “disturbing security” with eight people involved.
Among the defendants, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hanh, 44, residing in Binh Chanh district, and Hoang Thi Thu Vang, 54, in District 12, have been identified as masterminds of the case, and prosecuted by the municipal People’s Procuracy for “disturbing security” in line with Clause 1, Article 118 of the 2015 Penal Code.
Hanh and other members of a secrete group called “Constitution” - Do The Hoa, 52, in Hiep Thanh ward, District 12; Doan Thi Hong, 37, in Thanh My Loi ward, District 2; and Tran Thanh Phuong, 45, in Binh Hung Hoa ward, Binh Tan district - incited others to join activities violating the national security.
According to the indictment, Hanh, Vang, Hoa and Ho Dinh Cuong, Ngo Van Dung, Tran Thanh Phuong, Doan Thi Hong and Le Quy Loc shared video clips through Facebook to induce people to take part in their demonstration.
They assigned tasks, called for donations and prepared weapons for the demonstration, aiming to disturb social order and political security, thus sabotaging the Vietnamese State. However, their acts were soon detected by competent forces.
The People’s Procuracy said their deeds are specially dangerous to the society and would directly impact social order and safety as well as national security, and they must be punished strictly./.