The Security Guard is a special armed force, assigned the honourable task of protecting leaders and people as well as important organs of the Party and State, international delegations visiting Vietnam, and important events organised by the Party and State.

Over the past 70 years, the Security Guard Force has developed comprehensively, showing its steadfast political will, absolute loyalty to the Party, and the people, while successfully completing all assigned tasks.

To successfully complete their assigned tasks, security guard officers have to work hard to train their mind, be brave, and acquire all necessary defence skills.

Whether it is a crucial event (ahead of a Party Congress, National Assembly session, overseas visit by Party and State leaders, and international delegations visiting Vietnam), the security guard force employs measures to ensure absolute security.

With sacrifice and devotion, the Security Guard Force has affirmed its special role in defending national security./.

