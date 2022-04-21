Business Fiscal policies work to keep inflation under control Fiscal policies have worked to promote economic growth and control inflation in the first months of this year, Deputy Minister of Finance Vo Thanh Hung said, adding that close watch would be placed on the market to ensure inflation was within the National Assembly’s target.

Business Vietnam to become second largest digital economy in Southeast Asia in 2025: experts Vietnam can become the second largest digital economy in Southeast Asia in 2025, while the country’s e-commerce market will draw more large-scale businesses, forecast experts at an online seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on April 20.

Business Reference exchange rate up 16 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,123 VND/USD on April 21, up 16 VND from the previous day.