Security, order at National Party Congress maintained: Officer
Maj. Gen. To An Xo at the Press Centre (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Maj. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Ministry of Public Security’s Office and its spokesman, has said that security and order at the ongoing 13th National Party Congress has been maintained.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporters on the sidelines of the congress on January 29, Xo, who is also a standing member of the sub-committee for security and order for the 13th National Party Congress, said public security forces adopted synchronised measures early on, from preparations for the Party congresses at all levels to examining the political qualifications of personnel for Party congresses and delegates to the 13th National Party Congress.
In cyberspace and the borderline, police cracked down on activities that distort, incite, and sabotage the Party, State, and the congress, as well as illegal entries, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Amid the pandemic, public security forces worked closely with medical and armed forces to localise affected areas and quarantine those who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients.
He added that ministry’s leaders regularly inspected and encouraged officers and soldiers to fulfil their assigned tasks.
Personnel work is always an important agenda item at National Party Congresses, he said. Members of the Party Central Committee will be elected by delegates, while members of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat will be decided by the Party Central Committee.
Xo expressed his belief that delegates will choose outstanding Party members with political mettle, creativity, and moral virtue to the Party Central Committee. The 13th Party Central Committee will also elect a united, creative Politburo and Secretariat to bring Party resolutions into life./.