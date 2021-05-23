Security, order ensured on election day: Public Security official
Voters going to Polling Station No.2 of Dien Bien ward of Hanoi's Ba Dinh district (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Security and order has been ensured across Vietnam on the national election day – May 23, Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security, Lieut. Gen. To An Xo has affirmed.
According to him, as of 2pm, the turnout rate exceeded 50 percent in many localities.
As the elections is taking place in the context of complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Public Security has prepared measures to ensure security and order and quarantine regulations, and respond to any problems arising, he added.
The entire public security force has exerted efforts to fight the pandemic, ensure security and order at concentrated quarantine facilities, participate in pandemic control and inspection stations, trace suspected cases, and boost international cooperation.
The force has also carried out prevention and control measures to ensure absolute safety at prisons, detention centres, and compulsory educational establishments, and organised vaccination for over 40,000 officers and soldiers./.