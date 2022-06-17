Politics ☀️ Morning digest on June 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia, Brunei agree to bolster ties Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held bilateral meetings with his Indonesian and Bruneian counterparts on June 16 in the framework of the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) in New Delhi.

Politics Last working day in third session of 15th National Assembly The 15th National Assembly adopted a number of resolutions and passed laws on June 16, the last working day of the 15th legislature’s third session, before concluding the session.

Politics National Assembly’s third session wraps up The third session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) concluded in Hanoi on June 16 after 19 working days.