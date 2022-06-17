Security protection must go hand in hand with socio-economic development: Party chief
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Ensuring security and social order should go hand in hand with socio-economic development, and the expansion of foreign relations, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong told a conference in Hanoi on June 17.
Speaking at the national conference on the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.12-NQ/TW regarding the building of public security force, dated March 16, 2022, the leader urged the force to enhance its relations with other sectors, agencies, organisations and people during the fulfillment of its tasks.
"In particular, the army and the public security force must be the two core forces, the sword and the shield to safeguard and maintain peace, stability and development of the country," he said, requiring them to constantly consolidate their solidarity and close links, and further coordinate in ensuring national defence and security to serve national development.
The Party chief emphasised the need to build a public security force that has firm political mettle, good morality and healthy lifestyle, maintains close ties with people, and knows how to utilise science-technology, and use modern equipment and weapons, among other standards needed in the new situation.
Trong said special attention should be paid to Party building and rectification, and the improvement of leadership capacity and combat capacity of Party organisations.
He ordered stepping up inspections and supervisions to fight corruption and other negative phenomenon, and better implement the Party’s policies and guidelines, and the State’s law.
The resolution, adopted by the 13th Politburo, is intended to intensify the building of a pure, strong, regular, elite and modern public security force that can fulfill requirements and tasks in the new situation.
It highlights the absolute and direct leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the force in any circumstances, and the priority given to the building of the force.
There are seven groups of tasks and solutions set in the resolution, including enhancing the Party’s leadership, the State’s management and people’s supervision over the force, and improving the efficiency of Party building and political work in the force.
The conference was co-hosted by Party leader Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong./.