Visitors at the Secutech Vietnam in 2018 (Photo: dantri.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The international exhibition "Fire Safety and Rescue Vietnam - Secutech Vietnam 2019" on fire-fighting equipment, rescue methods, and fire prevention and protection, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from August 14-16.



The event is expected to include 530 booths of famous brands from 21 countries and territories, including England, India, Taiwan, Germany, the Republic of Korea, the US, Russia, Japan, France, Finland, Thailand, Sweden, the UAE, and Vietnam. This represents an increase of 11 percent compared to the number at the exhibition last year.



The exhibition will introduce advanced products and technologies in the field of fire-fighting, security, safety, prevention and rescue, and equipment used in industrial zones, roads, banks, buildings and smart houses.



Seminars for visitors in first aid, escape, fire-fighting, rescue and troubleshooting will be organised.



The event will be an opportunity for people to experience practical fire-fighting skills and escape and rescue methods in different situations, according to the organising board.-VNA