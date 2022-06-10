Sekong province of Laos keen to step up cooperation with Thua Thien - Hue
Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong province of Laos Leklay Sivilay paid a working visit to the central province of Thua Thien - Hue on June 10.
Secretary of the Party Committee and Governor of Sekong province of Laos Leklay Sivilay (R) speaks at the working session with Thua Thien - Hue's officials (Photo: VNA)
During a working session with Thua Thien - Hue’s officials on the same day, Leklay highly valued cooperation between the two localities, especially support of the Vietnamese locality for Sekong in the fields of human resources training, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.
The two sides briefed each other on the potential and strengths in socio-economic development in their respective localities, and discussed opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the coming time.
Leklay expressed the hope that the two localities will further strengthen partnership in education, healthcare, border trade, infrastructure development, and energy in the coming time, thus tightening their special solidarity.
For his part, Chairman of the Thua Thien-Hue provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phuong emphasised that the two sides should enhance political and diplomatic ties, and improve the efficiency of cooperation in security - defence, border, economy, culture, education and healthcare, towards deepening the close friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two provinces in particular, and Vietnam and Laos in general.
In recent times, the authorities of Thua Thien - Hue and Sekong have regularly organised friendship visits, and effectively performed the border work and the search for and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos.
The two sides have also boosted cooperation in economic development, education, health, culture, border trade. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they maintained connection in flexible forms, and actively supported each other in the fight against the pandemic.
Since 2002, Thua Thien - Hue has supported over 150 Lao students from Sekong province to study at colleges and universities in the locality. The Vietnamese locality has also granted 10 full scholarships for students of Se Kong province to study in Thua Thien - Hue every year for the last 14 years./.