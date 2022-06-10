Society Ministry plans e-employment records for working-age people The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) is planning to issue electronic employment records for people of the working age, 15 and above, when they engage in the labour market.

Society Prime Minister to hold dialogue with workers on June 12 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will hold a dialogue with workers on June 12, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) said at a press conference in Hanoi on June 9.

Society Five Vietnamese universities listed in QS WUR 2023 The UK educational organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced its 2023 QS World University Rankings (QS WUR 2023) on June 9, with the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi and VNU - Ho Chi Minh City, and Duy Tan University holding their places in the 801-1,000 group.

Society Children's books win hearts of young readers and their parents Several recent surveys on the reading habits of children have shown that children's books by Vietnamese authors have been favoured by both young readers and their parents, in comparison with foreign books.