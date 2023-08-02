Self-check-in kiosks launched in Da Nang International Airport
The Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT) inaugurated self-check-in kiosks for passengers of Korean Air at Da Nang International Airport on August 1.
According to Do Trong Hau, AHT Deputy General Director, passengers arriving at Da Nang International Airport can choose their seats and complete the check-in process for their flight within just two minutes at the kiosk.
The service helps reduce waiting time for passengers and minimises congestion during the check-in process, Hai noted.
AHT will integrate the software data to allow all airlines operating flights to and from Da Nang International Airport to use this system.
Additionally, the firm plans to deploy more services, such as automated boarding gates and self-baggage drop systems, he said, adding that when all these systems are synchronised, passengers will save a significant amount of time during the check-in process, allowing them to enjoy and experience various amenities and services at the airport.
Self check-in kiosk is currently a trend in modern airports worldwide, providing quick and convenient experiences for passengers. Besides the speed benefits, the system is favoured for its simplicity, with clear instructions displayed on the touchscreen, and easy-to-understand bilingual contents.
To ensure that all passengers can easily use the system, a Passenger Assistant Team (PAT) has been arranged at the airport to provide assistance to passengers./.