Turtles are found at Hoang Minh Trien's house (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – A man in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally raising and possessing 127 individuals of many rare and endangered turtle species, according to the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) .



In May 2020, police raided the house of Hoang Minh Trien, 60, at the alert of local people and found the creatures.



They included the Indochinese box turtle, the black marsh turtle and the elongated tortoise, all endangered species.



Earlier, the ENV’s hotline 1800-1522 received many calls informing that Trien's son was using social media to illegally buy and sell turtles of many rare species.



All the turtles found at Trien's house have been sent to the Cuc Phuong Turtle Conservation Centre./.