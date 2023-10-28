Regarding Vietnam’s preparations for training high-quality human resources serving the semiconductor industry, insiders said the number of microchip designing engineers in the country is approximately 5,000.

According to experts from technology universities, the demand for training human resources in this area in the coming years is expected to be around 3,000 engineers per year, with at least 30% of them being postgraduate graduates.

Vietnam is home to over 50 foreign-invested businesses that have invested in the microelectronics and semiconductor industry, with significant demand for high-quality human resources, especially in the field of microchip design.

It is expected that more corporations will invest in Vietnam in designing and producing microchips in the coming time./.

