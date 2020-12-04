Seminar boosts communications on cooperation chances in Francophone community
A seminar on intensifying communications on cooperation opportunities in the Francophone community was held in Hanoi on December 3 by Le Courrier du Vietnam, a weekly French-language newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF)’s Asia-Pacific Office.
VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar on intensifying communications on cooperation opportunities in the Francophone community was held in Hanoi on December 3 by Le Courrier du Vietnam, a weekly French-language newspaper under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF)’s Asia-Pacific Office.
In his opening remarks, VNA Deputy General Director Le Quoc Minh said that the seminar aimed at honouring countries, territories and organisations which use French language, and introduce to the press the role and operations of the OIF as well as Vietnam’s participation as a full and responsible member.
It also contributed to strengthening solidarity of Francophone partners in Vietnam, and affirming the dynamism of French-language units of the VNA, especially Le Courrier du Vietnam, as well as the role of the OIF Asia-Pacific Office in increasing the position and prestige in Vietnam and the region, Minh stated.
He affirmed the VNA’s support for Francophone development in Vietnam, adding that the agency now has the largest numbers of French-language journalists and publications in Vietnam, that have play a bridging role connecting Vietnam and the Francophone community.
Besides Le Courrier du Vietnam, which is Vietnam’s only French-language weekly, the State-run VNA also publishes a French version of its e-newspaper Vietnam Plus and the magazine Vietnam Pictorial, a French bulletin along with a French-language programme on its V-News TV channel.
Cheskou Oussouman, Chief Representative of the OIF Asia-Pacific Office (Source: VNA)
Cheskou Oussouman, Chief Representative of the OIF Asia-Pacific Office, briefed the participants on the activities and priorities of the organization as well as its targets.
Set up in 1970, OIF now has 88 member countries, including 27 observers. Vietnam became an OIF member in 1970, since then it has made a lot of initiatives to boost cooperation and dialogues among member states./.