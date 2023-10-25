Seminar delves into innovation roles in Vietnam's digital transformation
The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Paris-headquartered Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) on October 25 co-organised a seminar on the driving force of innovation in the digital transformation context.
The production line for end-user equipment operated by VNPT Technology, the primary unit of the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) in the field of telecommunications and digital content creation. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Paris-headquartered Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global) on October 25 co-organised a seminar on the driving force of innovation in the digital transformation context.
The biennial scientific event serves as a platform for the discussion of issues related to leadership, management, and new development methods that have profound impact on the world, the region, and Vietnam.
Politburo member and HCMA President Nguyen Xuan Thang shared Vietnam's vision for development based on innovation and creativity, which highlights a people-centred model of stability, innovation, rapid growth, and sustainability.
Thang, who is also Chairman of the Central Theory Council, noted that to achieve the goal of rapid and sustainable development, the Southeast Asian nation has placed significant emphasis on investment in education, training, and science and technology. However, it is still facing a considerable lag behind some regional and developed countries in terms of innovation and of making innovation a primary driver of economic growth.
He went on identifying pillars of the innovation-based development driving locomotives, which include accelerating the national digital transformation, enhancing the role of enterprises, and establishing a favourable institutional environment. Above all, he stressed the human factor must play a decisive role, with creative thinking linked to the development of the nation's future generations.
Participating managers, experts, and scientists engaged in comprehensive discussions and evaluations of the results achieved in implementing relevant policies, laws, and regulations. They analysed and assessed current legal provisions, mechanisms, and policies to help enterprises innovate to improve productivity and drive economic growth.
The seminar put forward suggestions to enhance the national sci-tech capacity and innovation system, with the aim of making them a true push for Vietnam's development in the near future./.