- A seminar was held by the Vietnam Institute of Seas and Islands under the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) on May 24 to share experience in managing and proposing contents for the national action plan on ocean plastic waste management to 2030.General Director of VASI Ta Dinh Thi said plastic waste in the sea causes serious impact on the marine ecosystems.Implementing Vietnam's initiatives on ocean plastic waste proposed at the sixth Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), and the results of the 44th G7 Summit held in Canada in 2018, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment assigned the VASI to build the national action plan on ocean plastic waste management to 2030.The action aims to manage ocean plastic waste from waste sources in mainland and those at sea in a way to ensure sustainable marine economic development strategy, turn Vietnam into a pioneer in the region in reducing ocean plastic waste, and create a breakthrough in awareness and behavior of the community in using plastic products.To successfully implement the above objectives, the draft action plan focuses on building, supplementing and completing mechanisms, policies and laws on ocean plastic waste management; raising public awareness of using plastic products and collecting ocean plastic waste; and promoting science research, applying, developing and transferring technology related to the work.Scientists and managers attending the seminar proposed contents for the action plan, focusing on assessing the status quo of the solid waste management and participation of stakeholders in managing ocean plastic waste in Vietnam; and policies and mechanisms to limit the use of plastic bags that are difficult to decompose and use environmentally friendly products to replace plastic bags.The draft plan is expected to be completed and submitted to the Government in June.-VNA