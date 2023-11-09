Speaking at the opening ceremony, VNA Deputy General Director Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung said more and more Vietnamese firms have been taking a proactive stance in reducing carbon footprint, waste and engaging in socially responsible business practices to meet Vietnam's ESG standards.

Research data indicated that not only are Vietnamese businesses becoming increasingly aware of ESG as a means to attract foreign investment, but consumers are starting to make purchase decisions based on the brand's commitment to ESG. However, integrating and incorporating ESG standards into brand development still faces numerous difficulties and challenges.

The seminar is an opportunity for representatives from ministries, agencies, organisations, and businesses to discuss environmental, social, and corporate governance practices and share practical knowledge and experience, contributing to realising the nation's sustainable development goals./.

VNA