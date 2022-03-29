Business Work starts on bridge project in Mekong Delta Construction on Rach Mieu 2 bridge in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre began on March 29, the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

Business Report on Business Law Flow 2021 released The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on March 29 publicised its Report on Business Law Flow in 2021, the fourth edition since 2018, which reviews laws related to business in the year and reflects the view of enterprises to drafted or issued policies.

Business Consumer goods and services survey to start The Vietnam Consumer Protection Association (VCPA) will start a survey programme for consumer-trusted goods and services in 2022.

Business CPI inches up 1.92 percent in Q1 The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the first quarter of 2022 posted a year-on-year rise of 1.92 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on March 29.