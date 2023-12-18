Delegates at the event (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) held a seminar in Hanoi on December 18 discussing the impact of globalisation and migration on young people.



The event saw the presence of representatives from Government and diplomatic agencies, international organisations and over 200 young people from Hanoi.



According to the General Statistics Office, the global migration of the Vietnamese people constitutes nearly 9% of the total population while domestic migration is over 7%, mostly young people. Young migrants often face challenging issues such as a lack of soft and job-seeking skills, hazardous working environment, unfair wage and discrimination in salary compared to local residents. Language barriers and cultural differences also contribute to the disadvantages experienced by migrant workers.



Delegates proposed increasing investment in the transfer of skills and knowledge as a key to generating employment opportunities for young people, contributing to realising the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Vietnamese Youth Development Strategy for the 2021-2023 period.



Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee and standing deputy head of the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam Nguyen Tuong Lam wished that ministries, agencies, international and non-governmental organisations would accompany and assist young people in start-ups and career development, create an environment and opportunities for them to be trained, improve their skills and access to safe migration information when joining the labour market and studying at home and abroad.



Chief of Mission at IOM Vietnam Park Mihyung said IOM Vietnam has actively worked with government agencies and relevant partners to equip young people with new and practical skills, share knowledge about the changing employment landscape and help the Government adjust the education and vocational training system to meet market demand./.