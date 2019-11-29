Business HCM City braces for Black Friday Black Friday, the biggest retail promotion of the year, is ubiquitous in Ho Chi Minh City with most shopping centres and stores offering discounts of up to 90 percent.

Business Vietnam remains promising middle, long-term destination for investors A recent survey of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) has found that 36.4 percent of Japanese businesses operating overseasviewed Vietnam as a promising investment destination, up 2.5 percent from 2018.

Business Aquatic export revenue likely to miss 2019 target Vietnam’s aquatic export revenue is estimated to reach 778 million USD in November this year, pushing the total earnings in the first 11 months of 2019 to about 8 billion USD.

Business More than 6 million foreign tourists visit Hanoi in 11 months The capital city of Hanoi welcomed more than 6 million foreign visitors in the period from January to November this year, a 12 percent increase from the same period last year.