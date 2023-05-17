Society New TV programme honours outstanding Vietnamese persons, achievements The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese in collaboration with VTV’s External Television Department on May 16 announced a new TV programme "Dau an Viet Nam" (Vietnam Impressions) featuring outstanding Vietnamese persons and promoting Vietnamese images to friends all over the world.

Society Countries, citizens worldwide honour President Ho Chi Minh’s life, revolutionary career Philip Fernandez, a member of the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS), has highlighted the life and revolutionary career of President Ho Chi Minh during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 133rd birth anniversary of the late leader (May 19, 1890 – 2023).

Society Young leaders in Southeast Asia promote innovation in higher education The 2023 Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Regional Workshop opened in Hanoi on May 16, under the theme of “Innovating International Higher Education”.

Society Da Nang, Quang Binh strengthen measures against IUU fishing Authorities of the central localities of Da Nang and Quang Binh are accelerating inspections and control of local fisheries activities to join national efforts in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, towards having the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam's seafood exports lifted.