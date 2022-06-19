Travel Bac Kan grows ecotourism around local agriculture The northern province of Bac Kan is promoting ecotourism, taking advantage of large tracts of arable land to offer a down-to-earth experience for visitors.

Videos Hanoi targets 7 million foreign tourists by 2025 Hanoi eyes to welcome over 30 million visitors, including 7 foreigners, by 2025, according to the municipal Party Committee’ draft conclusion on tourism development for 2016-2020 and following years.

Business Routes Asia 2022 helps Da Nang promote tourism development, economic recovery The 16th Asian route development forum (Routes Asia 2022) was a success, providing a great database for its host - the central city of Da Nang, to promote its tourism to countries around the world, stated Vice Chairman of the city People’s Committee Tran Phuoc Son at a meeting to review the event on June 16.

Travel Quang Ninh to welcome first golf tourists from RoK in July A charter flight is set to land at Van Don International Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on July 1 carrying nearly 200 tourists from the Republic of Korea (RoK).