Seminar explores potential of Khanh Hoa’s spiritual tourism cooperation with India
Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A seminar held on June 19 highlighted the potential for tapping into cultural and spiritual tourism values of central Khanh Hoa province in cooperation with India.
The event, organised in Nha Trang city, was an activity marking the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam - India diplomatic ties and also meant to help intensify mutual cultural understanding, according to Standing Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee Le Huu Hoang.
Local officials highlighted the province’s cultural and spiritual tourism values in which partnerships with India can be promoted. They also proposed measures to step up the cooperative ties.
Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma said the two countries’ tourism is bouncing back after the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled with many tourism promotion programmes implemented.
Tourism is a key sector in both nations, and Vietnam is emerging as a country with numerous attractive destinations for international visitors, he said, noting that direct air routes between the two countries are a favourable prerequisite for boosting tourism connections.
India is inviting Vietnamese travellers to come to experience spiritual tourism as it is home to four famous places associated with the life of the Buddha. Meanwhile, the Champa culture in Vietnam also has its own identities attracting Indian people, according to the diplomat.
At the seminar, participants also looked into Khanh Hoa’s cultural heritage, the similarities in the Buddhist culture of India and Vietnam, the potential of local cultural and spiritual tourism, and destinations of spiritual tourism in India./.