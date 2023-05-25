Sci-Tech Vietnam looks to deeply join global IC supply chain Vietnamese localities and enterprises are attracting design talents to deeply join the global integrated circuit supply chain, as global IC design corporations are shifting their operations to Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Workshop discusses activities supporting innovation, startups The Ministry of Science and Technology held a workshop on models to deploy public activities and services serving the state management of innovation and start-ups in Hanoi on May 24.

Sci-Tech Hanoi hosts Vietnam - Asia DX Summit 2023 Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chaired the opening session of the Vietnam - Asia DX Summit 2023 themed “Driving economic growth enabled by digital data mining and smart connectivity” in Hanoi on May 24.

Sci-Tech Hanoi: Transerco applies technology to improve public bus services The application of technologies in managing and operation activities has been among prioritised solutions that the Hanoi Transportation Corporation (Transerco) has rolled out to improve the quality of its public bus services over the past years.