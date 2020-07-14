Seminar highlights Vietnam-Argentina friendship
Buenos Aires (VNA) – The University of Buenos Aires and the Vietnamese Embassy in Argentina on July 13 held an online seminar on the friendship between Vietnam and Argentina and their potential for further cooperation.
Former Argentine Ambassador to Vietnam Juan Valle Raleigh said Vietnam is an important partner in Argentina’s foreign policy and the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership a decade ago has created a foundation for a diverse cooperation agenda, especially in economy and trade.
Raleigh said the two economies are reciprocal, and expressed his hope that the countries will advance the strategic partnership in the near future.
He lauded Vietnam’s position and role in Asia and the world at large, as well as the country’s contributions to global issues, particularly at the time when Vietnam serves as ASEAN Chair and non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.
On this occasion, the Argentine university introduced its research programmes on Vietnamese history, culture, politics, economy and society, which aim to improve Argentine students’ understanding about the Southeast Asian nation./.