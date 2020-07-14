Society Young women raise stronger voice against violence: national study Young Vietnamese women now raise a stronger voice against violence compared to a decade ago, a conference in Hanoi on July 14 heard.

Society Investigation of former industry-trade minister concludes The Ministry of Public Security’s Police Investigation Authority completed its investigation relating to the land plot at 2-4-6 Hai Ba Trung Street in HCM City on July 13 and transferred the case to the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

Society Prime Minister lauds devotion of youth volunteers The Party, State, and people will forever bear in mind the great devotion of and sacrifice by generations of youth volunteers, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a ceremony on July 14 to mark the 70th anniversary of the Vietnamese Youth Volunteer Force (July 15).

Society Community management helps Ninh Thuan protect forests The south central province of Ninh Thuan has expanded a programme to allot forests to local communities to manage and built related livelihood models to help improve people’s lives.