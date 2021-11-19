Illustrative image (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations (VULAA) held a scientific seminar in Hanoi on November 19 to discuss current issues on culture-art development, attracting the participation of cultural researchers and artists.



Speaking at the event, VULAA Chairman and Chairman of the Vietnam Musicians’ Association Asso. Prof Do Hong Quan said in response to the nationwide culture conference scheduled for November 24, the event aims to review the glorious tradition and historical journeys since the Communist Party of Vietnam established the National Salvation Cultural Association in 1943, the Vietnam Art Association in July 1948 to the VULAA today, as well as achievements and shortcomings.

VULAA Chairman Do Hong Quan speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



He affirmed that generations of Vietnamese artists and intellectuals are always loyal to the Party’s guidelines and will do their best to keep improving their creativity to dedicate to the cause of national construction and development.



Participants at the event offered opinions about current issues regarding cultural-art development and artists amid the globalisation and global integration. A number of reports at the event underscored culture-arts’ contributions to national development.



They also highlighted advantages and disadvantages in cultural artistic activities amid the fourth industrial revolution, debated how to uphold democracy and respect creativity and talent, as well as raise the sense of responsibility of artists to the public and country./.