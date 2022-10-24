Seminar looks to enhance intellectual property enforcement in cultural, creative sectors
The enforcement of intellectual property in the fields of culture and creativity in Vietnam was the focus of a seminar held on October 24 in Hanoi by the Vietnam National Institute for Culture and Arts Studies (VICAS), Copyright Office under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Xuong thu Bay (The 7th Atelier) and Hanoi Grapevine.
The event offered a chance for scientists, managers, businesses, organisations and individuals to exchange on the issue, giving suggestions to improve institutional capacity in intellectual property protection for the cultural and creative sectors. It also sought to raise awareness for those engaged in these fields.
According to organisers, the cultural and creative sectors contributed more than 8 billion USD to the national economy, accounting for 3.61% of the total Gross Domestic Product in 2018, while creating jobs for over 3 million people.
Vietnam’s young dynamic population offers plenty of opportunities to grow a flourishing market for cultural and creative products and services. However, the emerging cultural and creative sectors in Vietnam are facing rampant infringements, which threaten the intellectual property rights of artists and creators and undermine the development of a healthy creative economy.
Results of studies conducted by experts of the “Strengthening Intellectual Property Enforcement in Vietnam” project launched by VICAS and the British Council were also announced at the seminar.
This project is made possible with the support of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s International Fund for Cultural Diversity (IFCD), within the framework of the UNESCO 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.
Implemented between March 2022 and March 2023, the project will engage closely with government departments and offices working in the area of intellectual property in arts and culture, as well as artists and creative practitioners. It aims to improve understanding and practice surrounding intellectual property protection in the cultural and creative sectors through workshops for artists and creators./.