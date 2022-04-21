Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar was held in Frankfurt arm Main by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Thien Minh Group (TMG) on April 20 to promote Vietnam tourism in Germany.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh highlighted the importance of Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership over the past decade, creating opportunities to further tighten the friendship and mutual support between the two countries.



The ambassador said that despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has become Germany's leading trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the latter continues to be Vietnam's number one trading partner in the European Union (EU).



German businesses are increasingly interested in Vietnam, with many new opportunities opening up in such fields as renewable energy, green technology, digital economy, sustainable development, the environment and other key industries, he said.



Regarding tourism, Vietnam has become one of the top favourite destinations for Germans.



According to the ambassador, it’s time for Vietnam Airlines to resume the route connecting Frankfurt city and Vietnam - one of the carrier's most successful international routes.



Minh expressed his belief that in the coming time Vietnam Airlines will soon increase the flight frequency to the level before the pandemic, helping to connect people of the two countries, adding that the Vietnamese Government pledges to continue creating the most favourable conditions for German and international tourists and businesses to come to the country.



Pham Thi Nguyet, acting head of the Marketing and Sales Department of Vietnam Airlines said that in the first quarter of this year, the number of international passengers arriving at Vietnam's airports increased by 176 percent compared to the previous quarter.



Vietnam Airlines is expected to resume flights to all international destinations as before the pandemic by July this year, of which Germany is always among the company's top six markets, she said./.