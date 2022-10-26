An overview of the seminar. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, in coordination with Education for Nature-Vietnam (ENV), on October 25 held a seminar entitled “Tourism companies join hands to promote the image of Dak Lak – an elephant-friendly destination”.



Participants at the event were briefed on the Government’s regulations related to ivory, and inspection and management of wild animals, handling of ivory-related violations in Dak Lak and recommendations to business establishments.



Drastic measures have been taken by the local authorities in a bid to stop the trade of ivory and related items, the seminar heard.



Since 2018, the provincial Forest Protection Sub-Department has handled 144 cases of violations related to illegal hunting and trade of wild animals, and seized 205 animals with a total weight of over 1,000 kg. The total amount of money collected from administrative penalties for ivory-related violations topped more than 2 billion VND in the first half of this year.



They also discussed the role of enterprises in raising awareness about elephant protection and preventing ivory-related violations. The majority of delegates agreed that not only tourists but also those involved in the tourism sector do not have proper knowledge of sanctions on the trade and use of wild animals, including ivory and elephant-related items.





10 enterprises that engaged in tourism and souvenir business in Dak Lak province signed a commitment not to trade in ivory and elephant-related items.(Photo: VNA)

According to Dang Xuan Vu, director of DakViet Travel Co. Ltd., it is necessary to strengthen dissemination regulations related to the trade and consumption of wild animals. He emphasised the significance of the communication work on wildlife conservation and elephant-friendly tourism model.



On this occasion, 10 enterprises that engaged in tourism and souvenir business in the province signed a commitment not to trade in ivory and elephant-related items. They will also encourage visitors not to buy these products as well as join in efforts to promote the image of Dak Lak as an elephant-friendly destination./.