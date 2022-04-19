Business Reference exchange rate up 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,112 VND/USD on April 19, up 5 VND from the previous day.

Business Tight control over real estate credit to mitigate risks The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s decision to tighten control over real estate credit has helped to restrict speculation while making the market transparent and preventing a real state bubble, economic experts have said.

Business Dong Hoi Airport to upgrade with more international flights The Government has given the central province of Quang Binh the go-ahead to upgrade Dong Hoi Airport if it gets more international flights.

Business Power generation capacity projected to reach 146,000 MW by 2030 Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh recently took part in an conference with localities regarding the completion of the National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII).