Vientam is investing heavily in wind power projects.(Photo: VNA)

The Live and Learn Environmental Education in collaboration with the Vietnam Initiative for Energy Transition (VIETSE) organised a seminar to promote sustainable use of energy in Hanoi on August 24.A wide range of issues were on the table at the event, including Vietnam’s current energy structure, power prices and electricity development in the future.Experts also discussed solutions to developing a sustainable energy system, which is accessible to all.According to Deputy General Director of Vietnam Electricity (EVN) Vo Quang Lam, as demand for electricity in Vietnam increases over 10 percent each year, the country should have a rational plan to branch out its resources of energy like hydroelectricity, coal-fired thermoelectricity, and many other types of renewable energy.Besides, the Government is working to boost effective use of primary energy such as wind and solar in a bid to ensure energy security for socio-economic development, he added.-VNA