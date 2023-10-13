World Thailand seizes over 2,000 guns in three-day nationwide crackdown Thailand’s police have seized more than 2,000 illegal guns and 75,000 bullets and arrested 1,593 suspects in a three-day nationwide crackdown following a deadly shooting at a Bangkok shopping mall.

World Thailand, Japan vow to boost economic ties Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and her Thai counterpart Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara agreed on October 12 in Bangkok, Thailand that the two countries will enhance economic cooperation.

World Thailand has enough water to produce second rice crop The Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives plans to release water from dams to support farmers in planting their second rice crop due to higher-than-expected rainfall this year, the Bangkok Post have reported.