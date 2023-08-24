The Vietnamese delegation pay floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in the park named after him in Havana (Photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) – A seminar on President Ho Chi Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s contributions to fraternal ties between Vietnam and Cuba recently took place in Havana, as part of the ongoing visit by head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia from August 22-24.



Speaking at the event, Nghia said the speeches by Director of the Military History Research Centre José M. Cereijo Torres and former Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Fredesmán Turro González have highlighted the profound significance and noble values in the revolutionary thoughts of the two Vietnamese and Cuban leaders.



Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and head of its Ideological Department Rogelio Polanco Fuentes highlighted a need to disseminate the ideologies of leader Fidel and President Ho Chi Minh who laid the foundation for the Cuba-Vietnam relationship, a special friendship marked by exceptional, genuine, and transparent camaraderie, which is rare in international relations.



During the visit, Nghia paid courtesy calls to Politburo member and permanent member of the PCC Central Committee’s Secretariat Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa, met with Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba Homero Acosta Álvarez, and held a working session with President of the Cuban Institute of Radio and Television Alfonso Noya Martinez.



During the meetings, the Vietnamese delegation said that their visit aims to tighten the special friendship with the PCC, enhance cooperation through Party channels, share experience in ideological research; political, ideological and ethical education; disseminate and safeguard ideological foundations, counter false and distorted allegations, and bolster collaboration in various fields.



Cuban leaders welcomed Nghia’s first visit in capacity as head of the Commission for Information and Education, which takes place at a time when Cuba recently celebrated the 97th birth anniversary of Fidel Castro and the 70th anniversary of the attack on Moncada barracks.



While in Cuba, the delegation also paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in the park named after him in Havana. They also visited the Fidel Castro Ruz Centre, a place dedicated to collecting, preserving, and honouring the legacy of the late Cuban leader./.