Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) opened a seminar and photo exhibition in Hanoi on December 19 in support of Agent Orange (AO) victims.



Participants discussed priority support for the enforcement of policies for people with disabilities, the need for technical assistance in the process of policy enforcement, capacity to mobilise, manage and use resources for the disabled, among others.



The project aims to improve the living conditions of persons with disabilities in provinces heavily sprayed with Agent Orange in the provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Binh Dinh, Kon Tum, Binh Phuoc, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh from 2021-2026.



Managed by the Ministry of National Defence and carried out by NACCET, the project is costing about 65 million USD in non-refundable aid provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and 75 billion VND (3.26 million USD) from Vietnam.



The project aims to expand medical, rehabilitation and social services for the disabled, making it easier for them to integrate into society while improving the capacity of managing and supporting the disabled at all levels.



As of the late November, nearly 12 million people with disabilities and AO/dioxin victims in the above localities had received health check-ups, about 3,500 underwent rehabilitation, 6,000 obtained care services, and about 1,000 could manage themselves with support./.