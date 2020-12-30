Lt. Gen. Pham Tuan (R) and Maj. Gen. Vichtor Gorbatco who together made a historical space flight in July 1980 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar reviewing 70 years of Vietnam – Russia defence training cooperation took place in Hanoi on December 30.

The event was part of a plan to build a set of documents on 70 years of bilateral defence collaboration commissioned by the Vietnamese Defence Ministry to honour effective contributions by leaders of the two countries and armies to building and consolidating the Vietnam – Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Participants discussed achievements and invaluable lessons learnt over the past seven decades, thereby affirming the great and effective contributions of training cooperation to the cause of national defence and development, especially the building of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Col. Doan Xuan Bo, Editor-in-Chief of the People’s Army newspaper, said Vietnamese leaders have affirmed that the Vietnam – Russia traditional friendship is an invaluable asset that they and the people are determined to preserve and uphold, thus laying a foundation to deepen bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

As the first Vietnamese and non-Soviet Asian person to fly to the space, Lt. Gen. Pham Tuan recalled Russia’s comprehensive and effective support to Vietnam, especially in the training of military pilots.

A highlight in recent years was the Russian army’s assistance to Vietnam during the International Army Games, thereby helping Vietnam win golds in Group 2.

Delegates affirmed that the development of comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia is a priority of top importance of Vietnam, in which defence cooperation is a pillar and training coordination a bright spot./.