A collection of six book named "Chao Vietnam" by Nguyen Thuy Anh is introduced at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Solutions to improve the teaching and learning of Vietnamese language among overseas Vietnamese children were tabled for discussion at a seminar in Hanoi on August 20.



The event was jointly held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Ministry of Education and Training and the Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) as part of activities in response to the day for honouring the Vietnamese language (September 8).



Addressing the event, VEPH General Director Hoang Le Bach said September 8 has become an annual day for honouring the Vietnamese language under a decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh approving a project on the day among the overseas Vietnamese community for the 2023-2030 period.



The project aims to enhance the community’s awareness of the Vietnamese language’s beauty and value, while honouring individuals and organisations that make positive contributions to maintaining and expanding the coverage of the language among the community, keeping it as a language for communication among the Vietnamese families abroad, and spreading it to foreigners.



Over the past years, the VEPH has compiled and published many books serving the study, research and teaching to improve knowledge and love for the Vietnamese language as well as the literature and culture of Vietnam, he said.



In the future, it will coordinate with the State Commission on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the MOFA to implement a range of activities including training and sharing methods of teaching Vietnamese to OV children; building libraries, introducing books and spreading the Vietnamese culture in other countries, he added.



Participants at the seminar have exchanged experience in teaching the Vietnamese language for OV children.



Nguyen Thuy Anh, author of a collection of six books named "Hello Vietnamese" introduced at the event, said that the most important thing when teaching Vietnamese to OV children is to arouse their interest, curiosity and need to communicate in Vietnamese through interactive activities such as games and festivals./.