Travel Tourism sector moves to optimise new visa policy The new visa policy, coming into force on August 15, is believed to open up various opportunities for tourism development, and stakeholders in this industry are taking actions to seize those chances.

Business Wood enterprises step up trade promotion due to lack of orders Wood producers and exporters are pinning high hope on trade fairs and expos, as the lack of orders is causing difficulties for their production and business activities, according to insiders.

Business Innovating growth model a requirement for Vietnam: forum In the current economic context, innovating the growth model is an urgent requirement from both micro and macro angles, heard a business forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 17.