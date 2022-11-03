Seminar seeks to better digital diplomacy
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a seminar discussing issues related to and recommendations for the implementation of digital diplomacy in Vietnam on November 2.
An overview of the seminar (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a seminar discussing issues related to and recommendations for the implementation of digital diplomacy in Vietnam on November 2.
The Hanoi seminar, organised in a hybrid format, attracted the participation of representatives from ministries, sectors, businesses leading in digital transformation, and 80 Vietnamese representative offices abroad.
Addressing the event, Deputy Foreign Minister Pham Quang Hieu said that digital diplomacy has increasingly asserted its indispensable role as an effective tool for countries to implement foreign policies, and raise their voice, role and position in the world.
Vietnamese Ambassadors to the United Nations, the European Union, the US, France, the United Kingdom, India, Australia and Singapore shared policies and experience in carrying out digital diplomacy in their host countries.
To effectively implement the work, delegates proposed Vietnam invest more resources, improve infrastructure, make data-driven decisions, enhance the delivery of public services to citizens on digital platforms, train tech-savvy diplomats, and perfect the legal system related.
It is necessary to support ministries, sectors and localities in the digital transformation process, they added./.