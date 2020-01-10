Society Hanoi’s police prosecute disturbance case in Dong Tam commune Hanoi’s police said on January 10 that they have decided to prosecute the recent disturbance case in Dong Tam commune, My Duc district, on the charges of “murder”, “illegally storing and using weapons” and “resisting on-duty officials”.

Society Infographic Three police officers killed in Hanoi’s suburban disturbance A disturbance erupted in the morning of January 9 in Dong Tam commune, Hanoi’s suburban district of My Duc, where some defence units are building protective walls around the Mieu Mon airport

