Seminar seeks to promote ASEAN trade, investment
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar, focusing on promoting internal trade and investment for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, was held in Hanoi on January 10.
Co-hosted by the ASEAN Secretariat, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, the event drew nearly 120 delegates, including government officials, economists and corporate executives from the bloc and international organisations in Hanoi.
Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh called on ASEAN to stay united, ensure the implementation of the master plan on ASEAN Economic Community 2025 while promoting regional economic connectivity, amid rising challenges such as trade competition and protectionism.
Speakers highlighted the significance of promoting internal trade and investment, proposed orientations to successfully realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, and effectively upholding ASEAN’s central role amid regional and global uncertainties.
Participants also discussed barriers to regional trade and investment, including policies and mechanisms, ASEAN’s participation in the global value chain, and the development of logistics supply chain.
Concluding the event, Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung said suggestions at the event will provide a valuable source of references for ASEAN’s policymaking and research units to build a strong, united, sustainable and resilient ASEAN./.
