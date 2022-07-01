Environment Workshop discusses plastic waste collection, recycling A workshop recently took place in Quy Nhon city, central Binh Dinh province, to discuss the improvement of awareness in plastic waste collection and recycling to promote the circular economy in Vietnam.

Videos GPS collars to be used on wild elephants in Dak Lak GPS collars will be fitted to 28 wild elephants in the Yok Don National Park in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, a workshop heard on June 29.

Environment US supports law enforcement training for Vietnamese forest rangers The Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in collaboration with the United States Forest Service (USFS), held a workshop on building a law enforcement curriculum for forest rangers in Vietnam on June 30 in the central province of Khanh Hoa.

Environment GPS collars to be used on wild elephants in Dak Lak GPS collars will be fitted to 28 wild elephants in the Yok Don National Park in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, a workshop heard on June 29.