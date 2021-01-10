Environment Northern mountain covered with ice as temperature drops to -9°C As temperature at the top of Phia Oac mountain in Thanh Cong commune, Nguyen Binh district, the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang dropped down to -9 degrees Celsius on the morning of January 8, tree branches and ground were covered with ice.

Environment Hanoi mulls over solutions to improve air quality The People’s Committee of Hanoi has rolled out various measures to improve air quality amidst the alarming pollution level in the city in recent days.

Environment Northern, north central regions gripped in biting cold A strong cold spell engulfed the entire northern Vietnam on January 8 and expanded to the north central and central regions, causing medium to heavy rains in several areas, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Workshop talks Mekong Delta’s sustainable development A workshop on the Mekong Delta’s sustainable development in keeping with climate change adaptation was held in Hanoi on January 7.