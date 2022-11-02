Seminar spotlights cooperation in research result, IP commercialisation
A seminar took place in Hanoi on November 1 to discuss international experience and give recommendations to Vietnam to promote cooperation among research institutes, universities, and enterprises in the commercialisation of research results and intellectual property (IP).
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A seminar took place in Hanoi on November 1 to discuss international experience and give recommendations to Vietnam to promote cooperation among research institutes, universities, and enterprises in the commercialisation of research results and intellectual property (IP).
Stepping up cooperation among research institutes, universities, and enterprises is a fundamental task and also a strategic breakthrough in promoting the development of the science and technology market, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat told the event held in coordination with the Australian Embassy.
He said strongly developing the sci-tech market is one of the main measures for fostering science, technology, and innovation and making breakthroughs in terms of productivity, quality, effectiveness, and competitiveness of the economy.
The sci-tech market of Vietnam has recorded certain strides and encouraging results, including a considerable increase in goods supply and an annual growth rate of 22% in transaction value, according to the ministry’s National Agency for Technology Entrepreneurship and Commercialisation Development (NATEC).
However, the market has yet to meet to meet demand in reality while still facing numerous obstacles and problems. Most of the institutes and universities have encountered many difficulties in managing and making use of their research results and IP assets. Meanwhile, revenue from the capitalisation of IP assets remains low, and the value gained from the transfer and commercialisation of products accounts for only 30% of the total budget for science and technology.
Partnerships among institutes, universities and enterprises have just focused on training, human resources supply, and technology consultation and transfer. Besides, there hasn’t been detailed guidance for the establishment of spinoffs at universities and research institutes, as well as for the use of science and technology development funds in enterprises – a big hindrance to businesses’ engagement in the sci-tech market, the commercialisation of technology, and the application of advanced technology, NATEC pointed out.
NATEC Deputy Director Pham Duc Nghiem held that it is necessary to build and implement a plan on pilot policies for facilitating the commercialisation of research results and IP assets.
The ownership, the right to use, and the responsibility for commercialising research results and IP assets should be handed over to the organisations and individuals coordinating scientific and technological studies, he said, adding profits from the commercialisation should be reasonably divided among research coordinators and the ones involved in studies.
Besides, funding from the State budget should be increased for the commercialisation and considered a non-refundable aid for research coordinators. Breakthrough mechanisms should also be made for the formation and development of enterprises in research institutes and universities, Nghiem suggested./.