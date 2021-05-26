Seminar spotlights Ho Chi Minh’s path for national independence, socialism
A national symposium, themed Ho Chi Minh and his journey to realise an aspiration for national independence and socialism, took place virtually on May 26 to mark the 110th year of the late President’s departure to seek ways for national salvation and 80th year of his return to the country.
Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang speaks at the seminar (Photo: VNA)
In his opening speech, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang stated each step in the President’s 30-year journey, beginning on June 5, 1911, was closely connected to key decisions and historical milestones in Vietnam’s revolutionary cause.
He said achievements the nation obtained over the past 35 years were proofs that the Communist Party o Vietnam's reform policy was right and creative.
The path to socialism that the Party, President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnamese people have chosen is consistent with the reality of the country and development trends, he noted.
At the event, scholars focused on analysing reports presented, and giving opinions on and analysing the process of the Party applying, supplementing and developing Ho Chi Minh's thought, whose core idea is his ideology on national independence and socialism.
Concluding the seminar, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia said close to 60 reports sent to the seminar have inherited the results of previous scientific studies about President Ho Chi Minh./.