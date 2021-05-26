Society Banks donate big to fund COVID-19 vaccine procurement The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) on May 26 donated a total of 38 billion VND (nearly 1.65 million USD) to finance the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines in 10 cities and provinces.

Society Deputy PM inspects COVID-19 prevention in Bac Giang’s industrial parks Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 26 inspected COVID-19 prevention and control at industrial parks (IPs) in the northern province of Bac Giang, and reported on the situation in the locality to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh through a virtual meeting.

Society National week launched to raise public awareness about tobacco harm A national no-tobacco week is being held from May 25 to 31 in response to World No Tobacco Day 2021, with a view to raising public awareness about the harmful effects of smoking.

Society VBS marks Buddha’s birthday in scaled-down ceremony The Vietnam Buddhist Shangha (VBS) celebrated Buddha’s 2565th birthday in a scaled-down ceremony in Hanoi on May 26 amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the northern region.