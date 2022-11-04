Society Five Vietnamese universities named in Best Global Universities Rankings 2023 Five Vietnamese universities have been listed in the 2023 edition of the Best Global Universities Rankings published by the US News & World Report, which includes 2,165 across 95 countries worldwide.

Society Construction minister suggests solutions to urban development issues Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi noted several causes of and solutions to some urban development issues while fielding questions from legislators at the National Assembly’s ongoing fourth session in Hanoi on November 3.

Society Thua Thien-Hue, Champasak share front work experience Visiting Chairwoman of the Lao Front for National Construction Committee of Champasak province Vardsana Silima held talks with Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of central Thua Thien-Hue province Nguyen Nam Tien on November 3 to share front work experience.