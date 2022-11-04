Seminar spotlights values of socialism
The key values of socialism were highlighted at an international seminar in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on November 3.
Participants at the seminar pose for a photo. (Photo: VNA)Vinh Long (VNA) – The key values of socialism were highlighted at an international seminar in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long on November 3.
The event was co-organised by the Institute of Philosophy under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) and Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung, Regional Office Southeast Asia, Hanoi.
Participants touched upon such issues as the access to socialism, the relations between socialism values and national ones, international views on socialism values, and socialism building in Vietnam.
VASS Vice President Dr. Dang Xuan Thanh noted that socialism has made important contributions to the development history and progress of humankind, saying its values form a foundation and an impulse for the development of each nation on the path towards socialism.
On the basis of Marxism – Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, Vietnam has consistently pursued the path and made efforts to consolidate, materialise and protect socialism values, he affirmed.
Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Tai Dong, Director of the Institute of Philosophy, stressed that the socialism values Vietnam is pursuing are associated with humankind quintessence as well as traditional values of the country./.