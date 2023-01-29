The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on January 28 organised a virtual seminar on the nations’ 50 years of diplomatic and cooperative ties (1973-2023), attracting participation of Canadian scholars, international friends, and Vietnamese expatriates.The key speaker, Vietnamese Ambassador to Canada Pham Cao Phong, delivered an overview of the relations, which are growing more comprehensively, effectively, stably, and sustainably in terms of bilateral, regional, and international aspects.He listed factors that have helped the relationship thrive, which included the nations’ commitment to maintaining international peace, stability and security; and compliance with the UN Charter and principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Participants at the seminar (Photo: VNA)

The sides share common interests for peace and security in the Asia-Pacific region; support the maintenance of a rules-based order in the seas and oceans, including the East Sea; work to ensure the freedom of navigation, aviation, trade and the use of the oceans for peaceful purposes, and for the protection of the marine environment and ecosystems.The two countries support ASEAN centrality; multifaceted people-to-people exchanges; the protection and promotion of human rights following national constitutions and international commitments; and the peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea, including full respect for diplomatic and legal processes in accordance with international law.Steve Rutchinski, a member of the CVFS, unveiled the society’s plan to hold a series of virtual forums to foster the Vietnam-Canada ties this year. Their topics are set to cover Vietnam’s successful poverty eradication campaign, social programmes, and its journey to claim justice for 40,000 AO/dioxin victims.Participants took the occasion to discuss the Southeast Asian country’s important position in Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy, as well as measures to promote bilateral relations.The seminar was part of the activities to mark the upcoming 93rd anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 – 2023)./.