Politics Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability Vietnam and Indonesia stressed the need to address the root of security instability in Central Africa via comprehensive and long-term measures at an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 12.

Politics Journalists make huge contributions to nation: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has hailed the huge contributions generations of Vietnamese journalists had made to the cause of national liberation in the past and the country’s development today.

Politics NA discusses socio-economic matters The National Assembly began discussing the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget performance in 2019 and early 2020 on June 13.