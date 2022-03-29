Seminar spotlights women’s role in sport development
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A seminar on the role of women in sports was held by the French Institute in Hanoi - L'Espace and the UN Gender Equality and UN Women – the UN entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women, on March 28 as part of the events in response to the International Women's Day.
Captain Huynh Nhu of the Vietnam women's national football team shared her journey to professional sports.
Laurence Fischer, Ambassador for Sport at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was also a former female karate athlete, said that in order to achieve high achievements in sports, she constantly trained herself, adding sports bring about a lot of value and sustainable development.
Regarding gender equality in sports in Vietnam, speakers all agreed that in general, the role and position of women must be guaranteed equal to those of men, as well as the attention from the public.
Vice head of the Vietnam Sports Administration (VSA) under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Thi Hoang Yen said the agency is working to narrow the gap by promoting the socialisation of sports, communication activities and support for women, thus enhancing policy fairness for women in sports and encouraging them to devote themselves to the country's sports.
Elisa Fernandez Saenz, UN Women Representative in Vietnam, said that it is time for the media to spend an appropriate attention on women's sports.
It is necessary to have policies to help women earn their living by sports and be financially self-sufficient, and those to fight abuse and gender stereotypes, and empower women more in sports, she stressed./.