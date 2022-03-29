Society Vietnam Days underway in UK The Vietnam Days in the UK 2022 began on March 28 (local time), promising to treat attendees to a series of cultural, art, sport and trade-investment promotion events, mostly in London.

Society Soc Trang: 110 scholarships presented to needy students As many as 110 scholarships worth 1 million VND (about 44 USD) each have been given to students from ethnic minority groups, sea and island areas and children of border guards in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang.

Society Can Tho University looks to foster training partnership with Australian partners Australian Acting Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Ciaran Chestnutt on March 28 worked with leaders of Can Tho University in Can Tho city to discuss education cooperation results and orientations for the future.