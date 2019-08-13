Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

A seminar on pooling ideas for the green development of Hanoi based on international and domestic experiences took place in the capital city on August 13.According to Vice Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the event was held as part of the Ambitious City Promises project that Hanoi joined in October 2017. It aimed at sharing initiatives that are being implemented in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, Hanoi, and other localities.The seminar consisted of two sessions, with the first introducing an overview of Hanoi and the second focused on sharing experiences revolving around such prioritised areas as air quality improvement, efficient and sustainable use of energy, urban planning, and waste management.Participants discussed these topics in groups. They suggested the city cut its carbon dioxide emission, increase citizens’ engagement in monitoring local air quality, among others ideas for the development of green home, office, transport.The Ambitious City Promises project, led by the Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI), provides a model of effective climate action at the community level, showing that cities can be both engines of growth and global leaders on climate action by establishing inclusive low emission urban economies.Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia have so far taken part in the project.-VNA