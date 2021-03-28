Dust and emissions from vehicles and industrial activities are major causes of air pollution. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - A seminar discussing measures to tackle



Experts noted that access to information on the environment has become easier in recent years thanks to 4IR technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. A seminar discussing measures to tackle environmental problems in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) was held in Hanoi on March 27, in response to the Earth Hour 2021 Experts noted that access to information on the environment has become easier in recent years thanks to 4IR technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

For example, a Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model coupled with Chemistry - WRF-Chem - has been launched in the north of Vietnam, to simulate air quality in the region, particularly particulate matter pollution, Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyen Thi Nhat Thanh said.



Furthermore, Vietnam has applied an ensemble machine learning approach incorporating satellite aerosol optical depth, land use, meteorological data and monitoring stations since 2012 to forecast the distribution of particulate matter across the nation.



Meanwhile, PAM Air, which provides real-time data on air quality index and warnings against pollution, has built an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through websites moitruongthudo.net and cem.gov.vn, as well as mobile apps of Hanoi Smart City and PAM Air app.



At the seminar, experts and participants discussed chances and challenges that organisations and individuals face in technology development and application.



Environmental management units are advised to integrate research outcomes and applications of the 4IR in their management, counselling and decision-making activities.



Communications should also be bolstered to enhance cooperation between authorities, researchers and people for a clean and green air environment./.





VNA