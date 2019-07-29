Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A consultation seminar on the draft circular on risk management in customs activities took place in Hanoi on July 29.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Vietnam Customs Hoang Viet Cuong said the Vietnam Automated Customs Clearance System has been launched in all customs units nationwide with 99.65 percent of enterprises using. The department has also cut down on administrative procedures in the field.



He highlighted the need to build the circular in order to facilitate exports-imports and control law abidance in the field.



Statistics from the department showed that 9.68 percent of cargo was subject to inspection in 2014, which has so far been reduced to 5.07 percent.



Director of the US Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Trade Facilitation Programme Claudio Dordi lauded Vietnam’s efforts in business environment improvement and trade facilitation.



He said the issuance of the circular will help improve business transparency and effectively realise free trade agreements.



Participants basically agreed with the draft circular, while many from business associations gave feedback on contents regarding risk management, enterprises’ law abidance and international practices.-VNA