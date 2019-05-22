At the event (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – A seminar was held in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on May 22 to share experience in managing provincial-level economies and building the Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI) for the region.



Delegates from Hanoi, the northern province of Quang Ninh, and the central province of Thua Thien-Hue offered their opinions on improving trust of the public and enterprises, better the business climate, the adoption of information technology in information processing and management, and support for enterprises.



As many as 28 cities and provinces nationwide have launched the DDCI, but no localities in the Central Highlands have adopted it yet. The DDCI looks to build up the image of friendly administration and improve activities of departments and agencies.



Participants from northern Quang Ninh and Tuyen Quang provinces, and central Da Nang city shared good practices in building and launching the DDCI, focusing on the role of all-level authorities and the business community in the process.



Representatives from five regional provinces said Kon Tum and Gia Lai have devised plans to launch the index.



Dau Anh Tuan, head of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)’s Department of Legal Affairs, said the Central Highlands is home to the lowest number of businesses in the nation, averaging 25 firms per 10,000 people. There are only 144 valid foreign-invested projects worth 900 million USD in the region.



In addition, the region’s infrastructure scored 62.79 points in 2018, the lowest across the country. Red tape also continues to hold back processing administrative procedures, accounting for 62 percent.



Tuan asked the regional provinces to hold more dialogues with firms to learn about their difficulties and offer timely support, contributing to improving the provincial competitiveness index.–VNA